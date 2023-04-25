News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Tigers speedway: Boss Stead impressed by 48 point aggregate win over Kings Lynn

Sheffield boss Simon Stead says he was particularly pleased by his side’s application in their big win at King’s Lynn on Monday.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

The Tru Plant Tigers racked up a 56-34 triumph in Norfolk as they successfully booked their place in the Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Finals, Jack Holder scoring a paid maximum.It secured a staggering 48 point aggregate victory (114-66) - and the fact they won by such an overall margin after a comprehensive first leg was something that impressed Stead.“I thought we were brilliant,” he said.“The lads applied themselves very, very well; going into an away leg with such a big lead, you can often be complacent.“But there was none of that from the boys and they did exactly what I asked of them before the fixture.“We treated King’s Lynn with respect, we went about our business how we always do with the aim of winning on the night and the lads were fully committed and focused on finishing the job we started at Owlerton a few weeks ago.“We were just very, very good and it was a really nice way to get back to it after losing at Ipswich last week.”Sheffield are back at Owlerton this Thursday (April 27, 7.30pm) as they host 2021 Premiership Champions Peterborough.

PREMIERSHIP KO CUP, QF, 2nd leg

KING’S LYNN 34: Krzysztof Kasprzak 9+1, Thomas Jorgensen 8+1, Frederik Jakobsen 5, Simon Lambert 4+1, Michael Palm Toft 4, Nicolai Klindt 3+1, Jason Edwards 1.

Jack Holder scored a paid maximum as Sheffield Tigers beat Kings Lynn by a big margin in the KO CupJack Holder scored a paid maximum as Sheffield Tigers beat Kings Lynn by a big margin in the KO Cup
SHEFFIELD 56: Jack Holder 14+1, Richard Lawson 11+1, Kyle Howarth 9+1, Lewis Kerr 7+2, Adam Ellis 7+1, Dan Gilkes 5, David Bellego 3.

Sheffield win 114-66 on aggregate

