Sheffield Tigers speedway: Sheffield bounce back to beat Ipswich and secure bonus point

Sheffield Tigers gained revenge on Ipswich with a 51-39 victory at Owlerton, days after a defeat in Suffolk.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Jun 2023, 22:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 22:51 BST

The visitors heat leaders, former world champion Jason Doyle and ex-grand prix rider Emil Sayfutdinov, kept things close for much of the meeting, with Sayfutdinov scoring a paid maximum.

But in the end Tigers had more depth on the night on their home track.

Tigers led from heat two, when Kyle Howarth and Dan Gilkes secured and lead with a 5-1 heat advantage. Victory was secured in heat 13 when Jack Holder and Tobiasz Musielak held Doyle an Sayfutdinov to a 3-3 draw.

Most Popular
Kyle Howarth top scored for Sheffield in a 51-39 win over IpswichKyle Howarth top scored for Sheffield in a 51-39 win over Ipswich
Kyle Howarth top scored for Sheffield in a 51-39 win over Ipswich

David Bellego and skipper Kyle Howarth, who was top scorer for Tigers on the night, then secured the bonus point for an aggregate win over two meetings with a 5-1 success in heat 14.

Ipswich had won the corresponding first round league fixture 47-43, back in April, which gave the Tigers the aggregate win. Ipswich also won when the two clubs clashed on Monday in Suffolk by 51-39.

Tonight’s win puts Tigers clear of the Witches in the league table, in fourth place, but remaining behind Leicester, who also won this evening against leaders Belle Vue (52-38)

Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak 9 (1), Lewis Kerr 5 (1), Adam Ellis 8 (1), David Bellego 5 (1), Jack Holder 9, Kyle Howarth 10 (4), Dan Gilkes 5 (1)

Ipswich: Jason Doyle 13(1), Danyon Hume 2 (1), Danny King 5 (1), Ben Barker 2, Emil Sayfutdinov 14 (1), Keynan Rew 0, Dan Thompson 3.

