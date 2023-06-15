The visitors heat leaders, former world champion Jason Doyle and ex-grand prix rider Emil Sayfutdinov, kept things close for much of the meeting, with Sayfutdinov scoring a paid maximum.
But in the end Tigers had more depth on the night on their home track.
Tigers led from heat two, when Kyle Howarth and Dan Gilkes secured and lead with a 5-1 heat advantage. Victory was secured in heat 13 when Jack Holder and Tobiasz Musielak held Doyle an Sayfutdinov to a 3-3 draw.
David Bellego and skipper Kyle Howarth, who was top scorer for Tigers on the night, then secured the bonus point for an aggregate win over two meetings with a 5-1 success in heat 14.
Ipswich had won the corresponding first round league fixture 47-43, back in April, which gave the Tigers the aggregate win. Ipswich also won when the two clubs clashed on Monday in Suffolk by 51-39.
Tonight’s win puts Tigers clear of the Witches in the league table, in fourth place, but remaining behind Leicester, who also won this evening against leaders Belle Vue (52-38)
Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak 9 (1), Lewis Kerr 5 (1), Adam Ellis 8 (1), David Bellego 5 (1), Jack Holder 9, Kyle Howarth 10 (4), Dan Gilkes 5 (1)
Ipswich: Jason Doyle 13(1), Danyon Hume 2 (1), Danny King 5 (1), Ben Barker 2, Emil Sayfutdinov 14 (1), Keynan Rew 0, Dan Thompson 3.