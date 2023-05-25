Sheffield Tigers returned to winning ways after three defeats on the road with their biggest win of the season so far, over King’s Lynn.

But the win was tinged with concern for one of the riders, after French star David Bellego was withdrawn with an injury after heat six.

Tigers finished up 60-30 winners in a dominant performance, which saw Jack Holder score a 12 point maximum in his first meeting at Owlerton since his second place in the Warsaw grand prix, and Adam Ellis and Kyle Howarth both recorded double figures, while rising star Dan Gilkes won his first home race for the club.

But Bellego was withdrawn after a crash which saw him thrown from his bike after a collision with Ryan Douglas, which ended with Douglas excluded, and the points from the heat awarded to Holder (3), Bellego (2) and Josh Pickering (1).

David Bellego withdrew after heat six after a fall in Sheffield Tigers win over King's Lynn

Douglas had been drafted in by Kings Lynn as their guest at number five, after Krzysztof Kasprzak had been unable to ride because of illness.

Pickering also withdrew after heat six, having aggravated a shoulder injury. The Australian had only returned to action this evening after having missed several meetings as a result of his injury

Sheffield 60: Jack Holder 12, David Bellego 3(1), Adam Ellis 11(1), Kyle Howarth 10(2), Tobiasz Musielak 8, Lewis Kerr 9(2), Dan Gilkes 7(2).

