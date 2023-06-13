Sheffield boss Simon Stead admitted he struggled to find too many positives from their 51-39 defeat at Ipswich on Monday.

It was the Tru Plant Tigers’ fourth defeat in their last five Sports Insure Premiership away fixtures on another tricky night on their travels.

They were restricted to just three heat advantages at Foxhall and five race winners - with No.1 Tobiasz Musielak taking the chequered flag for three of those.

They also suffered ten last places and Stead has stressed that his side need to step things up on the road.

Boss Simon Stead said he felt there were few positives to take from the defeat at Ipswich, but praised Tobiasz Musielak's performance

“We know we need to improve away from home,” he said.

“It’s difficult to find many positives out of a loss like that.

But he added: “Tobi’s performance certainly is one of them, he rode out of his skin.

“There’s a number of them who have done their job but it’s black and white for all to see when you look at the scorecard where we weren’t good enough in certain areas.”

The two teams meet again at Owlerton on Thursday night (June 15, 7.30) - but that is a Premiership R1 fixture with the aggregate score there standing at 47-43 in Ipswich’s favour from the first time they met at Foxhall in April.

IPSWICH 51: Emil Sayfutdinov 13+1, Jason Doyle 12, Danny King 11, Keynan Rew 10+3, Danyon Hume 5, Joe Thompson 0, Ben Barker R/R.