Sheffield aim to continue a recent unbeaten record against King’s Lynn, on Thursday in a clash which pits Josh Pickering face his former club.

The Tru Plant Tigers are unbeaten in 14 meetings against the Stars since stepping up to the top tier in 2021, and head to Norfolk in the Sports Insure Premiership on Thursday (July 6, 7.30).

At the beginning of June, the South Yorkshire side picked up their biggest ever away victory in the Premiership with a 59-31 demolition job - that following their 56-34 Knockout Cup success at the Adrian Flux Arena earlier in the year.

Since their last visit, the Tigers have added all-action Aussie Josh Pickering to their ranks – the man who began the season as King’s Lynn captain before being released when he sustained a shoulder injury.

Sheffield aim to continue their recent unbeaten record against King’s Lynn when they head to Norfolk in the Sports Insure Premiership on Thursday (July 6, 7.30). PIctured is Josh Pickering. PIcture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN.

He insists that will have no bearing on his approach to the fixture though and is just looking to build on an encouraging first couple of meetings back in Sheffield colours.

“It’s no different for me,” Pickering said. “King’s Lynn were good to me while I was there and I wish them all the best.

“I’m committed to Sheffield now though and I’ve just got to focus on what I’m doing right now and I’m happy with where I am.”

The Tru Plant Tigers will be looking to hold onto fourth place in the standings having picked up two league points from their home win over Peterborough on Monday.

They currently occupy the final play-off position, two points ahead of Ipswich who host Wolverhampton on Thursday.

The Tigers then meet the Witches at Owlerton on Monday (July 10, 7.30) in what promises to be a key Premiership clash.

KING’S LYNN: Artem Laguta, Kye Thomson, Ben Barker, Thomas Jorgensen, Nicolai Klindt, Simon Lambert, Anders Rowe.