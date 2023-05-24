Former Tiger Josh Pickering is set to return to Sheffield for Kings Lynn on Thursday.

The Austalian is fit again after injury and set to be in the visitors’ line-up at Owlerton as Sheffield look to get back to winning ways when they return to home action (May 25, 7.30pm).

The Tru Plant Tigers take on King's Lynn in the Sports Insure Premiership - the last side they faced at Owlerton some seven weeks ago at the beginning of April in the Knockout Cup.

Tigers have suffered three straight league losses on the road at Leicester, Wolverhampton and Ipswich.

Sheffield Tigers team manager Simon Stead says in some ways, it will feel like the season is starting all over again for the team against Kings Lynn tonight. Josh Pickering is set to return for the visitors

Team boss Simon Stead has acknowledged the fact that the results and performances of some of his riders haven't necessarily been what he'd expected in recent weeks - but feels an outing in front of the Sheffield supporters will do some members of his side the world of good.

"In some ways, it will feel like the season is starting all over again for us at Sheffield," Stead said.

"I think some of the lads desperately need these home fixtures to come around to help them build up a bit of confidence again.

"Last time King's Lynn were at Owlerton, we were more than convincing winners in the Knockout Cup - and we could do with another big win, and a big performance, on Thursday."

Sheffield and King's Lynn are both currently on five points each from five fixtures in the standings and the Tigers will be hoping to build on their impressive top-flight record over the team from Norfolk.

Since stepping up into the Premiership in 2021, the Tigers have never lost to King's Lynn on the 12 occasions they have met.

Both teams are set to be at full strength with King's Lynn captain Josh Pickering, who had a spell with the Tigers a couple of years ago, making his comeback from a recent shoulder injury.

Season Ticket holders should note that they will receive a signed team photo at the gate upon entering the stadium on Thursday.

A reminder that children aged 17 and under will be admitted for just £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.