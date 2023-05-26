Sheffield Tigers speedway boss Simon Stead says he couldn’t have asked for any more from his side following their victory over King’s Lynn on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Tru Plant Tigers suffered their heaviest defeat of the year to date at Leicester - but they responded in the ultimate fashion by picking up their biggest win of the campaign so far against the Stars.

Despite it being their first home fixture for seven weeks, the Tigers dominated proceedings as they romped to a 60-30 success.

It was a result which extended their unbeaten run against King’s Lynn to 13 meetings since stepping up into the top-flight of British Speedway in 2021.

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead said he could not ask for any more after the team's big win 60-30 over King's Lynn

The only slight down point came when David Bellego withdrew from the meeting after he was feeling the effects from a heavy Heat Six collision with visiting guest Ryan Douglas. Tigers said last night Bellego had been left feeling battered and bruised after the incident.

But overall, team manager Stead was chuffed with his team’s return to action in the Steel City.

“That was exactly the response that we wanted,” he said.

“We were disappointed at Leicester and we can’t shy away from that.

“The first step to improvement is acknowledging that you weren’t good enough - we did that and we’ve now gone some way to rectifying that.

“It was unfortunate for David who showed some real promise in his first two rides but when you look down the scorechart, all of our lads had a really good night.

“I don’t think King’s Lynn did anything wrong in particular, I just think we were very good.

“It was a dominant home display and everything I could’ve asked for.”

The two sides meet again next Thursday (June 1, 7.30) at the Adrian Flux Arena with the aggregate point also on the line.

The next action at Owlerton comes on Thursday, June 8 (7.30) when the Tru Plant Tigers host Wolverhampton in the first leg of their Sports Insure Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final.

SHEFFIELD 60: Jack Holder 12, Adam Ellis 11+1, Kyle Howarth 10+2, Lewis Kerr 9+2, Tobiasz Musielak 8, Dan Gilkes 7+2, David Bellego 3+1.