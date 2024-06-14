Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shudra ice hockey brothers are on their way to joining a very select group of Sheffield Steelers' players.

Tate Shudra would love to play alongside his older bro Cole, in the EIHL, as he did at Leeds Knights in the NIHL.

Today, he stands a better chance of attaining that objective, after inking a 'two-way' contract with the Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It smooths the way, if all goes well, for a call-up for the reigning champions.

If that was to happen, it would mirror the likes of Andy and Kevin Havenhand, Teeder and John Wynne, Ashley and Warren Tait, Matt and Ryan Rupert, and Jackson and Brandon Whistle, all siblings who wore the Steelers' jersey.

The Shudra boys, of course, are sons of legendary club figure Ron, who played 626 games for Sheffield and helped create the vibe that exists to this day.

Tate was born in December 2004, in the middle of his Dad's return season at Sheffield Arena after a term with Coventry Blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Rocket Ron' moved to captain the Scimitars in 2006, so his youngest lad was too young to watch his father as a Steeler.

Cole and Tate Shudra in Leeds' colours

Now Tate says of the new arrangement: "Getting to play for the team I have always looked up to is a dream.

"If I am able to do that alongside Cole then I think that would be the ultimate experience!

“There is a long way to go before that happens though.

"Playing for the Dogs and training with the Steelers can only help me on that journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teeder and John Wynne

"I enjoyed my time last year but there seems to be so much more buzz about the place for the Dogs this season with Ben (Morgan) taking charge and more involvement from the Steelers”.

Tate added: "Cole and I of course love to battle, he has a few years on me, (26 in August) but when we are on the ice together training I am sure the levels go up about three times.

"I’m so proud how he has worked so hard to become a full time professional and I want to emulate him”.

Great Britain international Cole played 68 games in Steelers' Grand Slam season, scoring 12 goals and 15 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shudra family

Tate, 19, played 46 times for the Dogs, and coach Morgan says: “I’m really excited to be working with Tate for another season and seeing him play an even more important role on the team.

“When numbers were low last season and Tate had the opportunity to step up and play on our top two lines, he did just that and stepped up.