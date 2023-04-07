‘Rocket’ Ron Shudra was a nine-time champion during his unparalleled career at Sheffield Steelers.

Cole Shudra and dad Ron. Picture: Hayley Roberts

But he felt a different, yet equally warm, glow of satisfaction when his sons lifted a league championship trophy, recently.

It was an emotional occasion for Ron and his wife Deborah, as their boys Cole (24) and Tate (18) celebrated the National Ice Hockey League title, with Leeds Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing both lads set out on the pathway to emulating his own silverware achievements, was an event the former Sheffield defenceman will cherish forever.

The Shudra family: Ron, Cole Deborah and Tate

Mum and Dad went on the ice to join in post-match merrymaking for a club that was only founded in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud of the lads, it was fantastic to see them win the NIHL title,” said Ron, now 55.

“They have both worked so hard to get to where they have got to.”

Deborah added: “I feel so proud of Cole, Tate, and the whole Leeds team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a great set of lads – who all deserve to lift that trophy as league champions.”

Teenager Tate is studying A Levels at Wales High, so he is still a hockey ‘work in progress’, said his Dad.

“He is still trying to find his feet and get a position cemented at Leeds, but he is starting to blossom, getting more opportunities now and he can play centre or wing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centreman Cole, who has not played for Steelers this season despite being on a two-way deal, has scored a huge tally of 45 goals and 54 assists (99 points in 50 regular season games) for Leeds.

“Cole has been fantastic for two years, really. His numbers are great,” said Ron.

“He’s won championships and titles before, as a kid.

“It’s nice to have seen him go out and do the same now as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is getting the opportunity to use his big body (6ft 3ins and 210 pounds) and show that he is the kind of player that he wants to be.

“He is playing centre between Canadian import Zach Brooks and (ex-Steeler) Kieran Brown, that line is probably the most frightening formation in the league.

“They have over 300 points between them and work well together.

“Cole has been given a chance to be a leader on the team and to show his ability, it is great to see them both able to go out and express themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So which apple has fallen closest to the Ron Shudra tree?