Sheffield Steelers set for a big battle in a crucial position on the ice

The American has a 92.96 per cent save percentage in league play and is behind only Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils) and Zach Driscoll (Glasgow Clan) in the early season pecking order.

If any fan had assumed Greenfield was coming in as a number two to the more experienced Swede, they'd be wrong.

Coach Aaron Fox said he'd never pigeon-holed Greenfield, 27, as a back-up when he signed the duo.

"Matt has played outstanding he has just kind of taken the reins here," said Fox.

"He came in knowing that he had to earn your spot and he actually did that the way he played early on and in camp anyway. With or without the injury he proved that he can take the net and not give it up for a while.

"I am a firm believer in a competitive culture within our group, especially in the goalie position."

Matthew Greenfield might need some shifting from the starting goaltender role at Sheffield Steelers once injured partner Oskar Östlund is back. Picture: Peter Spencer

Fox said Östlund had been back on the ice but was limited to what he could do at the moment, because of the nature of his injury.

Steelers don't expect Glasgow Clan will be easy to break down in the match in Scotland on Thursday night.

Speaking about his opponents' set-up, this season, he said: "They have the same coach as last year, they brought a core group of guys back.

"They really, really defend the house, very, very well...we know we have to be ready for a hard-nose game."

It has been a tough start to the season for Glasgow Clan.

They have lost all three of their Challenge Cup group games and were level at Guildford Flames on Sunday, their only League game so far, but then conceded with 37 seconds left on the clock.