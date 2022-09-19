The Sheffield Steelers star giving Aaron Fox a welcome headache

The 32-year-old Czech free agent was signed in August after new import signing Mason Mitchell went on the injury reserve list before he'd even booked his flight to the UK.

In came Pitule, who was given the chance to fight to retain a season-long Steelers spot, as it is not clear whether Fox would be able to carry an extra import when Mitchell is fit.

Fox loves to see a competitive spirit in the ranks and was happy to see the towering two-way forward get on the scoresheet in Sunday's 7-1 destruction of Dundee Stars, his second goal in four EIHL games.

"He plays such a hard-nosed, reliable game," said the coach.

"He is one of those guys, systems-wise, that does absolutely everything you ask of him for every single time."

Fox said the team had noted how when Pitule had played with fourth-liners Jonathan Phillips and Brandon Whistle that unit had created the most offensive zone time because they "played the system so much."

Tomas Pitule has impressed so far for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

With the turning over of pucks, that line had used the opposition's own game to create offensive opportunities.

"He's been excellent" said Fox, agreeing Pitule was staking a claim to stay at the club.

"Absolutely. We have some time here yet, we have an option on his deal.

"Mason is coming along well and we will try to get him in the next little bit, as well.

Tomas Pitule with Sheffield Steelers fans

"He is a little way out of being game shape, and being able to take contact, but it will be a nice thing for us in a few weeks here."

He said the 28-year-old Canadian was expected into the camp mid-October.

Fox also had warm words to say about Robert Dowd, who was seen to stand up for team-mate Matt Petgrave in an altercation in Saturday's 5-2 win over Manchester Storm.

Referring to that sense of close-knit support, the team boss said: "We have talked about that from day one.

Robert Dowd gets into a scrap againt Manchester Storm

"You are always looking for guys who are going to stick up for their team mates.

"Matt has brought that to our group this year as well.