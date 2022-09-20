'He loves the city' - How Sheffield Steelers' Martin Latal has taken new boy under his wing

"Raska has been my second child," says Latal of his Czech countryman.

The 27-year-old new recruit has been buzzing around Latal ever since he arrived in Sheffield.

"He is a pain in the ass," laughed Latal, seven years his senior.

Sheffield Steelers' Martin Latal celebrates his first goal of season at Dundee Stars. Picture: Derek Black

"No, I am kidding, he is a great young kid, full of energy, sometimes he has too much, he has so much energy I am tired."

Raska seems to be in his element at the club.

"He has settled down, he loves the city," says Latal. 'He told me: 'I wish I could end my career here!'

Sheffield Steelers' Adam raska warming up

"Hopefully he keeps doing well, and stays for long years."

Raska scored a hat-trick on his pre-season debut, against Nottingham Panthers, which helped endear him to the fans.

In four EIHL games he has scored three points - and clearly knows how to find the net.

Latal thinks he and his team mates will go on and do even better as the largely new line-up finds its feet, on the back of weekend wins over Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars.

Sheffield Steelers' Martin Latal

"The team has a lot of quality, obviously, we just need a little more time with the new guys.

"I am pretty sure everybody is professional in that room and pretty sure we will get better."

Steelers won their first home game last Saturday and Latal is keen to see that continue into a trend.

They picked up 13 consecutive home games during one stretch last year, dating from December 5th's 3-1 over Dundee Stars to an overtime 2-3 loss to Cardiff Devils on February 20.

"Last year we dominated at home so I hope we are going to do the same this year."

The aim was to make it as tough as possible for teams to play at Sheffield Arena.

Latal said there were "different kind of players" in this season's team compared with last.

He praised new boys like Scott Allen and Tomáš Pitule.

"Scotty is a great player, he is an experienced, big guy; he can score. Tomáš likes to work hard...he's a good player."

Latal's Ukrainian wife Iryna has spent much of the Summer helping up to 40 members of her wider family settle away from the war, in the Czech Republic.

"They keep coming. My wife's mother has nine brothers, so the family is massive" said the player.

"The Ukrainians were hard-working people who had found work and schooling for their children, and were supportive of each other, he added.

"My wife did an amazing job all Summer taking care of them."