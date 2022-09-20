Sheffield Steelers Fan Gallery: Supporters are treated to a big win at Arena

And there were plenty of smiles around for the thousands of Steelers fans who once again packed into the Arena on Saturday night for the win over Manchester Storm.

That was followed up by a high-scoring away win at Dundee Stars as Aaron Fox’s side really begin to gel on the ice.

On Saturday's relatively modest win he said: "That first 40 minutes is how we want to play, the power play was really good, we got pucks (deep) made their 'D'turn and go get it a lot, and just wore that team down defensively."

Check out our fan gallery from the win against Manchester and see if you can spot anyone you know. All pictures by Hayley Roberts.

