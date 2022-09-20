News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Steelers Fan Gallery: Supporters are treated to a big win at Arena

Sheffield Steelers truly got their season up and running at the weekend with two victories.

By Bob Westerdale
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:16 pm

And there were plenty of smiles around for the thousands of Steelers fans who once again packed into the Arena on Saturday night for the win over Manchester Storm.

That was followed up by a high-scoring away win at Dundee Stars as Aaron Fox’s side really begin to gel on the ice.

MORE: Weekend double win sees Sheffield Steelers get on the goal trail

On Saturday's relatively modest win he said: "That first 40 minutes is how we want to play, the power play was really good, we got pucks (deep) made their 'D'turn and go get it a lot, and just wore that team down defensively."

Check out our fan gallery from the win against Manchester and see if you can spot anyone you know. All pictures by Hayley Roberts.

MORE: The Steelers star giving Aaron Fox a welcome headache

1. Gallery - Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sheffield Steelers fans at the Arena for the match against Manchester Storm on Saturday night

Photo: Hayley Roberts

Photo Sales

2. Gallery - Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sheffield Steelers fans at the Arena for the match against Manchester Storm on Saturday night

Photo: Hayley Roberts

Photo Sales

3. Gallery - Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sheffield Steelers fans at the Arena for the match against Manchester Storm on Saturday night

Photo: Hayley Roberts

Photo Sales

4. Gallery - Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sheffield Steelers fans at the Arena for the match against Manchester Storm on Saturday night

Photo: Hayley Roberts

Photo Sales
Sheffield SteelersSupportersAaron FoxArena
Next Page
Page 1 of 3