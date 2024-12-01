Sheffield Steelers: Ice hockey team condemns fan violence at Nottingham Panthers game at Sheffield Arena
In a joint statement with Sheffield Arena, the club said it was ‘fully aware’ of the incident that saw the match against Nottingham Panthers on Saturday evening suspended for several minutes.
The club was co-operating with the police and would take ‘any action legally possible’ to ensure those responsible were banned.
It added: ‘The Steelers condemn the actions of those involved, our club is a family club and we are committed to ensuring the arena is a safe environment for all to watch and enjoy this incredible sport’.
On social media fans described their horror at violence at a family event.
One said: “Steelers fans fighting each other and a woman got pushed down the stairs onto her head and was out cold.”
Another said: “They weren’t Steelers fans, they were just idiots that had come in to drink and irritate the fans. Apparently they took offence when they were asked to sit down and decided to start throwing punches. It had nothing to do with any Panthers fans.”
Another said: “Was absolutely awful to witness tonight. There is no place at our games for people like that, it is our safe space. I feel so bad for all the kids that had to see what went on. Must have been so scary for them.”
Others suggested ‘football hooligan’ behaviour was creeping in.
One said: “It’s not the first incident, it seems to be week in, week out little incidents are starting.”
A fan responded: “These do seem to be thugs that just come out of boredom not for our wonderful family sport.”
