Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Watling has shrugged off advances from other teams to commit to a second season with Sheffield Steelers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old Canadian centre was one of Aaron Fox's top signings last Summer, and he didn't let his new employers down from the moment the action started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From his first game of the season, when the man-of-the-match scored an overtime winner to his part in the Play Off final, he was a class act.

Steelers' haul of all three domestic trophies put the former Slovakia League forward in the European shop window, over recent months.

But he enjoyed the EIHL environment so much he opted for second shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course with the year we had there are always other options, but with so many of last year's team returning, the chance to win again and add to that the opportunity to play in the Champions Hockey League and the decision was not a hard one," he said.

“When you arrive at a new club there is always some uncertainty - how you will settle and how things will pan out.

"Knowing I was coming back to a great organisation and city made the decision easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passionate moment for Patrick Watling Pic Dean Woolley

“Winning is fun and we all want to win again, also we want to test ourselves in the CHL against the best that is out there. I’m excited to return and walk back into the arena and see everyone again including the incredible fans.”

Watling was the side's top points' scorer until being overtaken by Mitchell Balmas.

He ended the campaign 14 points behind in second place.

In 68 games - missing only two - he scored 26 goals and 49 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Watling at Manchester Storm

Fox regards him as possessing the: "Ability to change the game on his own. He plays with high pace and compete and is extremely hard to handle on the rush.

“Patrick was a big part of our power-play being first in the league and a player that I still think has more in the tank."

Watling joins a squad currently including Curtis Warburton, Ben Norton, Matt Greenfield, Kevin Tansey, Dominic Cormier, Colton Saucerman, Brien Diffley, Robert Dowd, Finlay Ulrick, Nathan Ripley, Mark Simpson, Tate Shudra, Mikko Juusola, Morgan Clarke-Pizzo, Daniel Ciampini, Cole Shudra and Brandon Whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Great Britain's 27-man training camp squad ahead of next month’s Final Olympic Qualification tournament in Aalborg will include Steelers Dowd and Shudra but there is no place for Whistle.

Brandon Whistle out of GB reckoning Pic by James Assinder

GB face hosts Denmark, along with Norway and Japan, from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The group winners will progress to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations include two games in Cardiff, which features a warm-up match against the Devils on Friday, August 23 (7pm) followed by Belfast Giants on Sunday, August 25 (6pm).

The squad will be cut to 23 ahead of flying out to Denmark the following week.