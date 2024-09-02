Steelers Ready to Reclaim the Ice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the Sheffield Steelers prepare for another highly anticipated season at the House of Steel everyone at Utilita Arena Sheffield is ready to go in what will be a 34th season of hockey at the Arena! Fresh from last seasons historic Grand Slam, where they clinched all three trophies, the Steelers are set to bring even more thrilling action back to the ice for the 2024/25 season.

Last season’s incredible journey culminated in a triumphant 3-1 victory over the Belfast Giants in the Play-off final, securing the Steelers' place in ice hockey history. Player induction has already taken place and as ever there is a strong mixture of returning players and new, hungry talent set to become the next Steelers orange heroes.

While the summer saw the arena floor take a brief break from the ice, the meticulous process of reintroducing the icy surface is well underway. The dedicated arena team is hard at work, transforming 180 square meters of concrete back into the hallowed ground where legends are made. It’s a transition that marks the beginning of yet another chapter in the Steelers' storied legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the ice is laid down and the arena doors open, there’s no better time to secure your Sheffield Steelers tickets. Be there for every nail-biting moment, every roaring cheer, and every victory that adds to the Steelers' growing legacy.

Sheffield Steelers

Dom Stokes General Manager at Utilita Arena Sheffield said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Sheffield Steelers back to the ice at Utilita Arena Sheffield for what promises to be another unforgettable season. Last year’s Grand Slam victory was proof of both the on and off ice team’s talent, creativity and determination, and it will be equally as thrilling to see how they’ll build on that success this year. The atmosphere here is always amazing, and with a lineup of important games, including Champions Hockey League fixtures and the Elite League, we’re gearing up for some incredible action. We may be biased but the Steelers fans are the best in the league, and we can’t wait to see the arena packed with orange once again.”

Mark your calendars, because the action begins on 13 September, when the Steelers take on Sparta Prague in a Champions Hockey League clash. Just two days later, on 15 September, the Steelers will face off against Skelleftea AIK in another high-stakes Champions League showdown.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The Elite League opener sees the Steelers going head-to-head with the Guildford Flames on 21 September, followed by a highly anticipated rematch against last season’s rivals, the Belfast Giants, on 29 September. These fixtures will be pivotal as the Steelers look to build momentum and set the pace for another dominant season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With special Halloween, Retro, Winter Classic, Valentines, Pride & Teddy Bear Toss theme nights as well as 3 fixtures with all tickets priced £8 there is sure to be massive demand to see the country's fastest and most entertaining indoor sport.

Tickets for 2024/25 Season are on general sale now.