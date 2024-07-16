Sheffield Steelers bring back Brit who is hoping for a clean bill of health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brandon Whistle's impressive end to last season - on top of his continued development as an all-around player and fight for fitness - has guaranteed him a spot in the coming season's Sheffield Steelers' line up.

The Great Britain player struggled with injuries last term, missing 17 domestic matches.

But his contribution, especially on Steelers' special teams, has been rewarded with a fresh contract, announced today.

Whistle, who scored three points in four Play Off games at the end of the Grand Slam campaign, said: "I’m very comfortable in Sheffield both on and off the ice, the team I’m coming back to join achieved something very special and the chance to try and defend those trophies is a big pull.

Brandon Whistle celebrates two of the three trophies

“I’m also looking forward to the Champions League, that will be tough but as a player you want to test yourself against the best, I think that then goes on for the whole team, we were a special group last year and we want that test ourselves collectively against some incredible opposition.

“Domestically it looks like the rest of the league have all improved looking at the signings they have made, the challenge to defend will be hard but one I think it’s a challenge we are all ready to embrace."

Referring to the injury that kept him out of the GB side in the World Championships, the 26-year-old right shot said: “I’ve followed the doctor's advice and took 10 weeks off, I have been back on the ice this week for the first time."

It will be Whistle's fifth season with the EIHL club, having played 197 times.

Coach Aaron Fox said: “Brandon had another really impactful season for us even though he dealt with injury issues for most of the season.

“I know he’s worked hard all summer so I’m hoping to have him 100% to start the season. He’s a guy who was a top four penalty kill forward for us and when we played him up the line up he played very well.

“He’s a really important core piece for us."