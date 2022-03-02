With the clock ticking yesterday, the Sheffield Steelers' coach brought in 33-year-old defenceman Antonin Boruta, a former Czech international.

It helps the club enormously, after losing Daine Todd to a broken leg.

Boruta, a 6ft 1in left shot, is the second skater from HC Innsbruck in a day, he joins forward Nico Feldner.

Both are on loan until the end of the season.

Fox said: "With Daine out of the line up our transfer deadline needs changed. We have agreed on a second loan agreement with HC Innsbruck for Boruta.

“Antonin is a solid two-Way Czech 'D' who skates well and will give us some much needed depth during the run in.

“He can play both sides and plays a very solid defensive game.