Antonin Boruta: Sheffield Steelers double up to boost roster with another new signing

Aaron Fox made a double swoop on deadline day, it can now be revealed.

By Bob Westerdale
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:03 am

With the clock ticking yesterday, the Sheffield Steelers' coach brought in 33-year-old defenceman Antonin Boruta, a former Czech international.

It helps the club enormously, after losing Daine Todd to a broken leg.

Boruta, a 6ft 1in left shot, is the second skater from HC Innsbruck in a day, he joins forward Nico Feldner.

Both are on loan until the end of the season.

Fox said: "With Daine out of the line up our transfer deadline needs changed. We have agreed on a second loan agreement with HC Innsbruck for Boruta.

“Antonin is a solid two-Way Czech 'D' who skates well and will give us some much needed depth during the run in.

Antonin Boruta has joined Sheffield Steelers

“He can play both sides and plays a very solid defensive game.

"He’s put up some good numbers everywhere he’s been and should be a great fit. Again, a quick thank you to Max, Gunther and Irmi in Innsbruck for all the help getting this done just before the deadline."

