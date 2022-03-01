Coach Aaron Fox used his contacts at HC Innsbruck to strike the deal, which will give the player plenty of ice time before he returns to his club for next season.

With Marco Vallerand out of the line-up and doubts over offensive defenceman Daine Todd, Fox needed a body in on deadline day and succeeded.

Young Austrian forward Nico Feldner has been drafted in on loan to help injury-ravaged Sheffield Steelers.

At 23 years old and 6ft 1ins, Feldner should add some power and energy - and he can play at centre or right wing, too.

The right-hander should be available for the weekend games against Dundee Stars.

Head coach Aaron Fox hopes the loan agreement will help his side remain top of the EIHL.

“Nico is a big-bodied forward who had a breakout year in Austria this year.

"At 23 years old he played big minutes and contributed on their Powerplay. He finished the year with 24 points in 44 games. He’s looking forward to extending his season and coming in to help us achieve our goals.

“He can play Centre or Wing and should give us some added size.

"I want to thank my close friend in Innsbruck Sport Manager Max Steinacher, and their GM Gunther Hanschitz, for helping us out here with this deal.”