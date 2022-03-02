The Canadian defenceman had to be virtually carried off the ice after getting hurt in the 5-3 win over Coventry Blaze last Sunday.

Todd has been invaluable to Sheffield and the significance of his absence cannot be overstated.

It follows long injuries to Brendan Connolly, Adrain Saxrud-Danielsen and Marco Vallerand.

And it comes as Sheffield embark on a hugely-important month of games, where they hope to fend off Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils for the EIHL title.

Steelers said Todd's name had been added to the club's Injury Reserve list.

That automatically makes him unavailable for 21 days - but his break will obviously take much longer than that to heal.

Daine Todd blocking a shot.

His club yesterday filled his spot on the roster with Austrian forward Nico Feldner.

Head coach Aaron Fox commented: “Daine has had successful surgery on a fracture to his left tibia.

“What a great year he was having. He played in all of our key situations and was definitely a top 'D' man in this League.

“We are all very disappointed for him and wish him a speedy recovery."

Nico Feldner.

In February, Todd told The Star that he felt blessed to be back healthy after previous injury issues.

He said he was looking forward to a "full season."

Tonight he will be resting at home as Steelers play at bottom of the table Fife Flyers.

Fox said the Scots had found some improved form lately, adding: "It definitely won't be an easy game."

Last weekend, Flyers lost 1-4 at home to Dundee Stars, whom Sheffield face this coming weekend, back-to-back.