Stewart made a gesture to disparage Sheffield Steelers' centreman Justin Hodgman during the powderkeg league game.

Hodgman had previously gone public in The Star with his struggles against mental health issues and that was clearly the theme of Stewart's gesture.

After that in the players' tunnel, the Blaze coach let loose a barrage of swear words and a threat of physical violence, aimed at Steelers' assistant coach Carter Beston-Will.

Monday's Star's story - which included the fact that two children were stood only feet away from the incident - triggered a huge reaction on social media.

And Blaze were forced into publishing a lengthy statement to make their position clear.

They said they were: "Aware of video footage involving interaction between Danny Stewart and Justin Hodgman and would like to add some context and meaning to the action of what is shown.

"As a club the Blaze are mindful, aware and fully considerate of the impacts of mental health on individuals.

"During his time in charge, Danny has pro-actively supported and sought help for several individuals dealing with mental health issues. This has also extended to members of his family.

"This has included hiring a mindfulness expert and working with doctors and health care professional amongst other things to ensure the well-being of players and off-ice staff.

"In the video posted online, Danny clearly insinuates a gesture meaning “mental health” and then he uses a common swear word, not the homophobic slur that has been pre-supposed.

"In regards to the mental health gesture, Danny was NOT in any way mocking or suggesting Hodgman’s difficulties with mental health shouldn’t be taken seriously.

"Instead, Danny was questioning how an individual who fully understands the impacts of anxiety and mental health issues could on two notable occasions (after scoring a goal in two games, weeks apart) aim to belittle players with his actions, but more, twice make a personal verbal attack on his (Danny’s) appearance" claimed the statement.

"Things are often said in the heat of the battle, and Danny and the Blaze would like to apologise to Justin Hodgman and the Steelers for how what happened was perceived, but as outlined above – the meaning was not as has been pre-assumed.

"Danny would also like to apologise to the family who were present in the tunnel whilst this situation was being discussed where common swear words were used.

"Danny was not aware that children were present, but as a father of two, accepts that the language he used was not acceptable."

Coventry will hope that ends the matter, but it is not clear whether the EIHL top brass will want to be seen to investigate for themselves.

Meanwhile, Steelers must avoid being distracted, as they are on the road at Fife Flyers on Wednesday night.