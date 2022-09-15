No goals yet but expect Daniel Ciampini to shine soon for Sheffield Steelers

He has built a career on scoring and making goals.

The canny 31-year-old Canadian winger has been blessed with the skills to beat a goaltender since he was a kid.

But he needs to receive the puck in the positions where he can execute.

Ciampini showed that ruthlessness with a power play snipe to the top corner in a pre-season exhibition match against Nottingham Panthers last month.

So far he has yet to find the net in a game that matters, but it is early days of course and he is just finding his feet with linemates Evan Mosey and centreman Scott Allen, after previously starting off with Martin Latal and Adam Raska.

The latest forward line combination had a good outing in the 4-1 victory at Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Allen scored two goals and Ciampini and Mosey both staked assists.

"It is about finding the right three," said the 116-game AHL'er, who clogged up the scoreboard in seasons at Stjernen Hockey (Norway; 2019-20) and HC Innsbruck (Austria, 2020-21.)

"Overall it will take some time to get used to."

Daniel Ciampini is a hugely important figure for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

Ciampini felt his line worked well even in last Saturday's opening day home defeat at the hands of Cardiff Devils.

"We were able to play really well together and we were able to find each other, we played quick and we were definitely attacking as much as possible. It has been a good fit so far, we'll see what the coach has going forward" he said.

Ciampini enjoyed the atmosphere in his debut for the club at Sheffield Arena.

He admitted being "kind of in awe" at the size and volume of the crowd but said he soon settled into the game after his first shift.

Sheffild Steelers' Daniel Ciampini and Kevin Schulze

The loss of two points was something the team had to learn from, then "flush" away as they moved on to future fixtures.

The forward said team-mate, goalie Oskar Ostlund had been "devastated" by the recent injury which has kept him out of the line-up.

"It is upsetting; I can't imagine what Oskar is thinking... it's a matter of how you rebound."

Steelers look for their first home win of the EIHl campaign against Manchester Storm on Saturday.

Storm's netminder Hayden Lavigne has conceded 13 goals in their opening two games, an 82.43 per cent save ratio.

Sheffield Steelers stopper Matt Greenfield

Matt Greenfield, who has stepped up to the plate since the injury to Ostlund, has a 92.00 per cent average.