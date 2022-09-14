News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Steelers prospect told he'll get his chance

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox is expecting great things from Alex Graham this year, even if the teenage prospect hasn't seen any EIHL ice so far.

By Bob Westerdale
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:06 am
The 19-year-old Dronfield lad is on a two-way arrangement with Sheffield Steeldogs and scored twice for them in a 4-2 win over Hull Seahawks at iceSheffield, last weekend.

Steelers aim to bring him into their ranks as soon as they are able to find an available slot in the 20-man line-up.

The situation is less clear on Cole Shudra, 24, who is on a two-way contract, governed by Leeds Knights.

Both players would benefit from getting back into the EIHL level when it's possible.

"We have first call on Alex; we don't on Cole, so a lot is determined on if they play or not," said coach Fox.

"I feel like Alex has come on leaps and bounds, even in the Elite Series (2020-21) and he will make an impact for our team this year, I am sure of it, we will have injuries, he will have an opportunity.

Sheffield Steelers' Alex Graham. Picture: Hayley Roberts

"He built some trust last year when he played for us so I feel he will come in and do a job for us at some point here."

Fox believes Graham is "a gifted offensive player" and has optimism about how far he can go in the game.

Shudra's Leeds contract allows them to have the first call on his services; the utility player is enjoying playing there with his brother Tate, 18.

Cole has already clocked up 165 appearances for Steelers.

