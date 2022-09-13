Sheffield Steelers Fans Gallery - Huge crowd back at the Arena for EIHL action

It may not have been a night to remember as far as the result was concerned as the Steelers fell to a defeat to Cardiff Devils, however it was a memorable occasion as the 6,000+ crowd stood silent in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before the encounter.

Steelers' skipper Jonathan Phillips said afterwards: "It is early in the year, there are a lot of new guys who are kind of getting that system down where it is second nature to them, and if we keep working hard and play defensively as we are playing then the offence will come for sure.”

There were plenty of smiles around the Arena despite the result, see if you can spot anyone you know in our supporters gallery.

1. Sheffield Steelers fans v Cardiff Devils Sheffield Steelers fans in the arena for their match against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Hayley Roberts Photo: Hayley Roberts Photo Sales

