Sheffield Steelers Fans Gallery - Huge crowd back at the Arena for EIHL action

There was a return to the Sheffield Arena on Saturday night for Sheffield Steelers fans as they once again came out in their numbers to watch their heroes on the ice.

By Bob Westerdale
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:30 pm

It may not have been a night to remember as far as the result was concerned as the Steelers fell to a defeat to Cardiff Devils, however it was a memorable occasion as the 6,000+ crowd stood silent in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before the encounter.

Steelers' skipper Jonathan Phillips said afterwards: "It is early in the year, there are a lot of new guys who are kind of getting that system down where it is second nature to them, and if we keep working hard and play defensively as we are playing then the offence will come for sure.”

There were plenty of smiles around the Arena despite the result, see if you can spot anyone you know in our supporters gallery.

