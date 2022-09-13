The Sheffield Steelers new boy showing he's a leader on and off the ice

The first-season Canadian recruit had made such an impact on and off the ice that coach Aarron Fox decided to make him an alternate captain for home games.

His responsibilities do not end at Sheffield Arena, of course.

He scored twice in Sunday's 4-1 win at Guildford Flames, including a shorthanded, game-winning goal.

The 32-year-old forward, who was captain in the University of Alaska-Anchorage side of 2014-15, is plus 1 in the plus-minus stakes after two games. And his brace at Guildford makes him top scorer for the time being.

Of the forwards, only Robert Dowd has had more shots on goal than he has.

Asked about his decision to reward the guitar-playing new boy, Fox said: "He is a guy that does a lot of things the right way; he's a very likeable guy in the room.

Sheffield Steelers' Scott Allen down but not beaten. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He has played at some high levels and is a committed guy and I feel like he will do a really good job in the role."

Skipper Jonathan Phillips endorsed that view.

"He has been added to the leadership group, which gives more people more responsibility and be a bigger part of that team.

"Scotty is certainly that guy, for the role.

Sheffield Steelers' Scott Allen in training. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He is a very quiet guy but when he speaks everybody listens and you can see when he plays he does everything the right way."

Sheffield's next fixture pits them against Manchester Storm on Saturday, at the Arena.

Storm picked up an overtime point in last Saturday's 4-5 defeat by Coventry Blaze, but were then thumped 8-1 the following night at Cardiff Devils.

Scott Allen has shown his character on and off the ice

Phillips said: "We have seen bigger scorelines away than when they have been at home, but this league is a weird league, you can never take anybody for granted and I think they are a team that will always work hard and have got that fight in them.

"Until we see them on the big ice we just have to play them as we would play anybody else which we should be doing anyway."

Sunday sees Sheffield make their first trip of the season to Scotland, against Dundee Stars.