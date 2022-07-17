A total of 22,596 fans watched the Netherlands beat Switzerland 4-1 in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament on Sunday, July 17 to set up an eagerly anticipated quarter-final with France.

That’s the record for a UEFA Women's EURO group-stage crowd not involving a host nation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record 21,596 fans watched the Netherlands beat Switzerland at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It is the third time the previous record has been bettered this tournament, with 16,819 fans watching Spain-Finland and 21,342 spectators taking to the stands for the Netherlands-Sweden match at Bramall Lane.

Bramall Lane is set to host the first semi-final on Tuesday, July 26, which could feature England if the hosts, who have been hugely impressive so far, make it past Spain in the quarter-finals this Wednesday.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, fans had gathered in the fan zone at Devonshire Green, where there was a great atmosphere as they warmed up by belting out songs.