‘It’s better than Manchester’: Fans’ verdict on Sheffield as Netherlands play Switzerland in UEFA Euro 2022

That was the verdict of Swiss fans this afternoon as the supporters of Switzerland and the Netherlands gathered this afternoon at Devonshire Green, at the fan park, ahead of kick off.

This time it was the orange of the Netherlands and the red of Switzerland which dominated as the supporters prepared to see their national women's teams go head to head – although there were the occasional Blades and Owls jerseys to be seen as well!

Some fans had travelled across Europe to watch the game at Bramall Lane. Others had come from Sheffield.

One party of Swiss fans, who had travelled from Lucerne, were in good voice, singing supporters songs.and gave the city a wholehearted seal of approval.

Asked what he thought of the city, one said: “Nice, very nice. What a beautful city – better than Manchester.”

Dutch fan Ben Doeven, who had travelled from Hoorn in the Netherlands for the game with his family, said: “It’s a great time, it’s a nice atmosphere, so we’re enjoying it here.

Charlotte Cremers, of Venlo, in the Netherlands, did not have as far to travel. She has been living Sheffield for seven years. “It was a great opportunity to see our Dutch National team play,” she said.

Swiss fan Malika Sykes was born in Switzerland and lived there for 15 years – but she’s now living in Fulwood. She said: “I’m half Swiss and I grew up in Switzerland until the age of 15. My grandparents have always lived in Sheffield, so it’s always been my home as well. To have the women’s Euros on our doorstep and Switzerland being here as well is just amazing, an opportunity not to miss.”

EURO 2022: Picture gallery shows Sheffield city centre transformed by Sweden and Switzerland fans

EURO 2022: Sweden fans bring Abba to Sheffield city centre with mass singalong of Mamma Mia

1. Swiss songs These Swiss fans described Sheffield as better than Manchester Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2. Family ties Paxton family Chris, Anna, Diane and Ed live in Dronfield and Nether Edge - but Chris' mum is from the Netherlands, so that is their team for Euro 2022 Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3. Long journey Dad Josh Rosier and daughter Sabrina travelled from Amersfoort, in the Netherlands, to watch their national team, and like Sheffield's sports pubs Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

4. Swiss Sheffielders Swiss born Malika Sykes with children Jasper and Alma was looking forward to the match at Bramall Lane Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales