Hundreds of fans flocked to the traffic-free section of the road in a huge and noisy display of support - while Dutch supporters in bright orange headed to nearby Devonshire Green.

The match was set to kick off at 8pm at Bramall Lane, the first match of the contest in Sheffield.

Netherlands are the reigning European champions. Sweden were the inaugural winners of the competition in 1984.

Debbie Moon, of Moonko dried flower and gift shop, said: ‘It’s electric down here! Very emotional seeing all this support for women’s football’.

Welcome to Sheffield, part of the city council, urged supporters to join a ‘fan party’ featuring football activities, music and entertainment on a stage on Devonshire Green so ‘fans from every nation can come along and get involved and enjoy the build up to Europe’s biggest-ever women’s sporting event’.

Dutch supporters in bright orange, headed to Devonshire Green and The Forum.

Even the Women of Steel got in on the action.