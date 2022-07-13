Fans in the Swedish national team’s yellow shirts congregated in force along Division Street as well as in the fan park on Devonshire Green, ahead of tonight’s clash with Switzerland on Bramall Lane.

And they charmed the locals with a mass rendition of Abba hit Mamma Mia in honour of their national team outside the Frog and Parrot.

Some fans posed with policemen at the fan park, as they got ready for the big match, before heading in large numbers to the match. heading from Devonshire Green through to the stadium.

Earlier in the day, schoolchildren from local schools had also been down at the fan park as part of a trip with their schools. Hartley Brook Primary School pupils were seen on social media posts enjoying the atmosphere during the afternoon ahead of the game

It was a happy finish to the night for the Swedes – their team went on to win the match 2-1.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards last night spoke of her delight at the visitors to the city for the tournament.

She said: “What’s great is all the the fans who have travelled from their different counries to Sheffield – they can’t believe how fabulous the city is, how great the weather is.