Fan zones on Devonshire Green and the Peace Gardens are packed with supporters sporting their nations’ colours before kick-off at Bramall Lane this evening.

The stadium, which is home to Sheffield United, will host the Swedish side for the third time in the tournament, after two group stage fixtures earlier on.

Sweden fans at the Frog and Parrot. Football fans have taken over Sheffield City Centre before the big semi-final at Bramall Lane.

This will be the Lionesses’ first trip to Sheffield in this tournament, after playing most of their games in the south.

Division Street in Sheffield city centre was also rammed with supporters, with the Frog and Parrot pub once again becoming the base of operations for the visiting Swedes.

Blue and yellow was plastered across the bar and it’s outside fencing, with a drum nearby where fans could lead a chant or song.

England fans were all over the city centre, enjoying the music in the Devonshire Green fanzone, or the child friendly rides at the Peace Gardens, with a number of independent food outlets dotted around as well.

The buzz around the city centre only heightened as the game approached, with fans excited for what is expected to be a hard-fought semi-final.

England have won just three games in the 26 meetings they have had with Sweden, but are some bookies favourites to win the whole thing out of the remaining teams.

The other semi-final, between France and Germany, will be played at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes tomorrow.

Line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp.