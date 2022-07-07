Not a great deal is known about the defender – though he played against the Owls twice last season – so we stepped in to do some cursory research so you don’t have to.

With a full profile plus some fresh news on the length of his contract, here’s the inside line on Akin Famewo.

So, what sort of player is Akin Famewo?

Akin Famewo has signed for Sheffield Wednesday from Norwich City.

He ticks a lot of Moore boxes. At six-foot-two he is a bit unit – clearly fitting the profile of what the Owls boss is wanting to transition the squad towards after the additions of fellow big men Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan.

He’s left-footed and can play either on the left of a back three or at left-back and according to past managers can play a bit.

At 23 he has captaincy experience having taken the armband in youth sides at both Luton Town and Norwich City.

What’s he achieved so far?

Starting out in the academy at Luton, he broke into the Hatters’ first team early doors and impressed a number of scouts up and down the football period with a number of mature performances at the age of just 17. He also spent time on loan at Grimsby Town in 2018/19 season.

A 2019 switch to Norwich followed and he made one Premier League appearance, when he came on in the dying minutes of a 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City on the last day of the 2019/20 campaign.

He’s also spent time in the Scottish Premiership at St Mirren but has played the bulk of his football in League One with Charlton Athletic, for whom he played 62 times across two seasons in all competitions.

How will he fit in at Sheffield Wednesday?

He looks a nice fit for the role originally scoped out for Lewis Gibson last season; a ball-playing left-footer stationed on the left of a back three.

Such was Moore’s belief in a left-footer on that side, he brought Marvin Johnson in to play there in last season’s injury crisis.

As previously mentioned, the Owls are doing what they can to beef up their physical offering both in attack and most pertinently in defence.

His ability to play as a left back is handy, too, with suggestions Moore will be tempted to increase the Owls’ tactical flexibility and the potential use of a four-man defence.

What’s been said about him?

His Norwich boss of the time Daniel Farke said on the signing of a new contract in 2021: “I'm delighted for Akin.

“He's developed a lot over the last period and his new deal is well deserved. Akin has recently stepped up to first team training and has adapted very well.

“We know he still needs time to develop, but he is very much on the right track. He's a good person and has a good presence and energy around him.”

How long has he signed for?

The Star understands that Famewo has signed a three-year contract at Wednesday, having signed for an undisclosed fee.