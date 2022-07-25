The seven-year-old music fan, from High Green, was excited about seeing big name acts including Kasabian in Hillsborough Park – but not as excited as everyone else was seeing him perform amazing dance moves in the crowd.

And the youngster went viral on social media after his favourite band shared footage of him throwing moves in the mosh pit surrounded by a crowd of delighted festival goers.

Little Spencer Kubon went into the Tramlines festival in Sheffield a fan – and came out a star after his dancing went viral online. PIcture: @mattcooper85

Spencer was at the festival with mum and dad Kayley and Mark, and older brother Bobby. But when he got off his dad’s shoulders to dance in front of the stage, he became the star of the show.

Dad Mark said: “We go to Tramlines every year. Our middle boy Bobby, and Spencer, really love their music.

“It was Spencer’s first Tramlines and he was particularly keen to see Kasabian. He really likes their song Fire.

“We started near the back, but when Kasabian came on he moved forward, and started to make his way to the front.

“Most of the time he is up on my shoulders – but he wanted to get down when some little mosh pits opened up. I put him down and that was it – everyone there was loving it and people were filming him. The other people at the festival were great with him.”

“We didn’t even know he had gone all over the place on social media until Bobby told us that Kasabian had shared the pictures. One of his friends has shown him the film. He just said ‘wow, that’s my brother’.”

He said footballer Peter Crouch – famous for his robotic dancing – had also been among those retweeting the footage.

Spencer is a keen footballer himself, playing for Thorncliffe – and had been trying some robotic dancing before he was filmed.

Spencer has since made play-dough Tramlines stages but has not got enough time to take up serious music as most nights he is playing football.

Matt Cooper, from Dinnington, whose video was retweeted by Kasabian said: “Tramlines kid! Went off for @KasabianHQ @tramlines. His Dad did an awesome job of protecting him from the mosh pits!”