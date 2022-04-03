The Hallam FC family is praised after league title and promotion is secured

Promotion was already guaranteed for the Countrymen going into their game against Clipstone FC, but they weren’t finished just yet as they eyed top spot and the silverware that comes with it.

Things didn’t seem to be going to plan early doors though, and with six minutes on the clock they found themselves 1-0 down – maybe today wasn’t the day they clinched the title.

But, as drew champions so often do, Hallam fought back and in the 24th minute they found themselves level thanks to a Bradley Morton header.

A point would’ve been enough, but Chris Wood certainly wanted more, and he managed to rubber-stamp the title with 15 minutes to go, poking home after a goalkeeper fumble.

There was delight for Denton and the impressive crowd of almost 1,200 people and the manager – who has now enjoyed two promotions during his career – was quick to mention how big it was for everybody involved – not just him and his playing staff.

Speaking to The Star, the Hallam boss said, “We didn’t have the greatest of starts, but it’s all about how you finish, isn’t it? Everyone at the club has worked their socks off, so the credit needs to go to a lot of people.

Hallam FC clinched the league title on Saturday afternoon. (www.focussingonphotography.co.uk)

“I’m incredibly proud of the players, of course, but it’s also about the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and all the volunteers - we work really hard, so yeah, I’m super proud of the whole club.

“It’s a bit of a relief, really. When you’re managing and you’re trying to win a league, it’s a bit of a weird feeling when it actually happens. I’m delighted that we’ve won promotion though, and I’m excited for the next challenge ahead…

“It’s been awesome for everyone involved, especially with the attendances we’ve been getting. We had 800+ on Tuesday and yesterday was magical. Hopefully those fans who’ve been coming will continue to do so.”

Elsewhere in other local non-league fixtures, Worksop Town were beaten 3-0 by Shildon AFC, Sheffield FC lost 3-2 to Pickering Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels hammered Dunston UTS 5-2.