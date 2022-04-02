The Countrymen beat Clipstone 2-1 in front of 1,179 spectators at Sandygate on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division – English football’s ninth tier – next season.

The attendance was the club’s biggest home gate of what’s been a memorable season.

Hallam FC were officially promoted at Sandygate on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Antony Baker.

Craig Denton’s side have scored a whopping 144 goals on their way to the Northern Counties East Football League Division One title with a game to spare.

