Hallam FC promoted to Northern Counties Premier Division in front of another bumper home crowd
Almost 1,200 fans packed into the world’s oldest football ground to watch Hallam FC seal their first promotion in 11 years.
The Countrymen beat Clipstone 2-1 in front of 1,179 spectators at Sandygate on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division – English football’s ninth tier – next season.
The attendance was the club’s biggest home gate of what’s been a memorable season.
Craig Denton’s side have scored a whopping 144 goals on their way to the Northern Counties East Football League Division One title with a game to spare.
It is Hallam’s first championship in 61 years.