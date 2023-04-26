News you can trust since 1887
“You look a fool” The Barnsley tweets that helped to fire-up Ipswich Town and put nails in Sheffield Wednesday automatic promotion coffin

Ipswich Town players fired back at the social media activity of Barnsley after sealing an Oakwell win that put promotion to the Championship almost beyond doubt.

By Alex Miller
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

The Tractor Boys, who have been in record breaking form since a comeback 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road in February, won out 3-0 to end Barnsley’s own run of remarkable results at home.

It is Wednesday that have been all but pushed out of the automatic promotion after their run of one win in eight across March and April gave up a position of huge advantage, top of the league with games in hand.

Football matches are won on the pitch of course, not on social media networks.

SANDHURST, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Panutche Camara of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring their team's third goal with teammates during the FA Cup First Round match between Bracknell Town and Ipswich Town at Bottom Meadow on November 07, 2022 in Sandhurst, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)SANDHURST, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Panutche Camara of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring their team's third goal with teammates during the FA Cup First Round match between Bracknell Town and Ipswich Town at Bottom Meadow on November 07, 2022 in Sandhurst, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
SANDHURST, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Panutche Camara of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring their team's third goal with teammates during the FA Cup First Round match between Bracknell Town and Ipswich Town at Bottom Meadow on November 07, 2022 in Sandhurst, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But a couple of posts in particular, displayed on the Tykes’ official Twitter page, appeared to irk some Ipswich players and appeared to be a topic of conversation in the days leading into the match.

Proud of a sterling run of home wins including a win that ended Wednesday’s 23-match unbeaten run, Barnsley posted: ‘WWWWWWWWWho's next?’ on Saturday.

Innocent-enough though it may have seemed, Ipswich were next and after their win and Tractor Boys players stabbed back at the post, Conor Chaplin posting: ‘WWWWWWWWWicked night’, with Janoi Donacien following suit with: ‘WWWWWWWWW WE STAY READY!!’

In a separate post in the hours leading into the game, the Tykes claimed ‘We were ready five weeks ago’, referencing the rearrangement of the original fixture when Ipswich had chosen to postpone the clash owing to them having three international call-ups.

In a bizarre twist, defender Greg Leigh was unexpectedly left out of Jamaica squad despite Ipswich having been notified of his inclusion – causing frustration at the Oakwell end.

Ipswich defender Luke Woolfenden said post-match: “This is right at the top in front of a massive, massive crowd on a Tuesday night a long way from home, we are all going home so happy.

“Their social media team made it clear (Barnsley were looking to win 10 in a row). It’s one of those things where I don’t know why people do it because it always comes back and makes you look a fool in the end. That’s why we do our talking on the pitch.”

