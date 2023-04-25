News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City man set for return to top flight football as he looks to put career turbulence behind him

A former Sheffield Wednesday winger is celebrating a big achievement at his latest club after what has been a turbulent time since leaving South Yorkshire.

By Alex Miller
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

Kadeem Harris left Hillsborough in the summer of 2021 after spending two seasons with the club.

His time at S6 came after a stint with Cardiff City in which he celebrated promotion to the Premier League, in which he played 13 times as the Bluebirds were relegated in the 2018/19 season.

Four years on he is celebrating a return to top flight football – this time in Turkey – after his Samsunspor side sealed the 1.Lig title in double-fast time this week.

Most Popular
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kadeem Harris is putting his career back on track after a difficult few years.Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kadeem Harris is putting his career back on track after a difficult few years.
Harris, who scored three goals and claimed nine assists in 88 appearances for Wednesday, has been on the receiving end of a turbulent couple of years since leaving S6.

He later claimed he had earlier been ‘verbally offered’ a contract extension with the Owls months ahead of his departure but that the offer was effectively – and mutually – rescinded as he looked to move on.

Darren Moore swung the axe after relegation from the Championship in 2020/21, releasing a whole host of players.

After a trial with Reading among others, the now 29-year-old set sail to Ukraine and enjoyed initial success with Metalist Kharkiv before the invasion of Russia ended his time in the country.

A short-term loan to Tuzlaspor followed before he signed with ambitious Samsunspor – where he has claimed two goals and three assists in 25 appearances – in July.

This season has been heavily impacted by the devastation of earthquakes in Turkey that curtailed the season on a number of teams.

