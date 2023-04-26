News you can trust since 1887
What Sheffield Wednesday coaches need to see from Josh Windass for him to be considered for Shrewsbury Town trip

It’s testament to the quality of Josh Windass that so much focus has been placed on his recovery from injury and what it would offer Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion push – be that for the automatic places or the play-offs.

By Alex Miller
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls attacker has been in exceptional form this season, producing 15 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions on his way to being named in the League One team of the year this week alongside teammate Barry Bannan.

Windass has missed the Owls’ last nine matches with a foot injury but is the latest senior figure after Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe to be listed as a possible returnee before the end of the season – and though he only returned to training last week, Owls boss Darren Moore said it was possible he could be considered for action of some sort for this weekend’s trip to Shrewsbury Town.

On Saturday, quizzed on what Wednesday’s coaching staff want to see from Windass this week for him to be considered for a return at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Moore hinted at some of the tests the former Rangers man will be subject to in the days leading up to the trip to Shropshire.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, gestures during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Memorial Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, gestures during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Memorial Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
“What we want to see from Josh is multi-directional movements and once he has those, it's about the right contact on the ball,” Moore told The Star.

“If we see all that and we don't get any reactions he'll be good to go. It's a big week for him but I'll stress if we have any inkling with him that he's too much of a risk, we won't risk him.

“He'll have come through a lot of tests this week in order for him to be ready for the weekend.”

Speaking to The Star earlier this week, Windass said: “I feel a lot better, I’ve just had a really sore injury underneath my foot so I’m not going to risk anything if I’m not 100% fit. If I’m not 100% then I could be a detriment to the team rather than a plus.

“So I’m going to try for this weekend, but if it’s not possible then it’s not possible.”

