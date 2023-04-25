The incredible form of League One’s top two continued to squeeze further life out of Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of automatic promotion after both recorded midweek wins.

The ‘games played’ totals of the top three is balanced for the first time in several weeks and makes for grim reading for the Owls, who are staring down the extreme likelihood of a place in the play-offs rather than a top two berth after having been in a hugely advantageous position just a couple of months ago.

Here’s what happened elsewhere – and what the Owls are praying for with two games apiece remaining.

Pilgrims step on the Gas

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet League One between Cheltenham Town and Sheffield Wednesday at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on March 29, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Plymouth Argyle saw off the challenge of Bristol Rovers at Home Park to extend their remarkable record at home to 19 wins from 22 matches – with only eight points dropped from a possible 66 all season.

The Gas were reduced to 10 men in early doors in the first half when Antony Evans was shown a second yellow card just 26 minutes in for a second bookable offence – when he brought former Owl Danny Mayor down on the edge of the box.

Joey Barton’s side rallied to keep the score goalless at half-time but took off League One player of the season Aaron Collins at half-time and were powerless to stop Niall Ennis’ overhead kick just six minutes into the second half.

And when Macaulay Gillesphey headed home a second on 56 minutes, Wednesday’s hopes of a favour by Rovers were effectively ended.

Tractor Boys tackle the Tykes

In South Yorkshire came perhaps Wednesday’s best chance of assistance in the race for automatic promotion – or so it was thought.

In-form Barnsley did nothing to help out the Owls, losing 3-0 by an Ipswich Town side who have dropped only four points from a possible 42 since a comeback 2-2 draw with Wednesday on February 11. In those 14 matches they have kept a stunning 12 clean sheets.

That latest win was not without controversy as goalscorer and with the score at 2-0, former Wednesday youngster George Hirst found himself lucky to avoid a second yellow card for swinging an arm in the second half.

So what happens now?

Sheffield Wednesday need a miracle.

If Wednesday win both games the have left – at Shrewsbury Town and at home to Derby County – they require Ipswich to pick up no more than one point given the Tractor Boys’ far superior goal difference. Ipswich will welcome Exeter City before making a final day trip to Fleetwood Town.

For them to leapfrog top dogs Plymouth, a six-point haul would require Plymouth to also pick up only one point or fewer from their remaining two matches, with the Owls holding a greater goal difference.

