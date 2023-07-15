Xisco’s Sheffield Wednesday injury hopes as he confirms Spanish trip detail

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that all of his players will be making the trip to Spain this week – whether they’re free from injury or not.

The Owls have a handful of players who have missed out on minutes in their opening preseason friendlies, with Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks the two biggest names that didn’t feature against neither York City nor Chesterfield.

Michael Ihiekwe missed the Spireites game due to illness, but was back in training this week, and George Byers made his long-awaited return to action in that 2-1 victory at the Technique Stadium.

Wednesday’s boss has previously said that he wouldn’t be going into details about player injuries, but he has confirmed that Palmer and Wilks will be in the group that head out to Murcia.

“ I want to say that I’m very happy with the staff,” he told The Star. “Because they’re working very hard to try and make sure the players recovery as fast as possible, but we’ll go together to Spain - it doesn’t matter who is injured or not. It’s a moment to stay together, and we have a chance to know more about each other.

But will all their absent players be back before the season officially gets underway early next month? Possibly.

“We’re trying,” the Owls replied when asked. “But we’ll see what happens, we’re going to try and give the best for them – to try and ensure that they can come back soon.”

