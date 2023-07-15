News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Xisco’s Sheffield Wednesday injury hopes as he confirms Spanish trip detail

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that all of his players will be making the trip to Spain this week – whether they’re free from injury or not.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

The Owls have a handful of players who have missed out on minutes in their opening preseason friendlies, with Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks the two biggest names that didn’t feature against neither York City nor Chesterfield.

Michael Ihiekwe missed the Spireites game due to illness, but was back in training this week, and George Byers made his long-awaited return to action in that 2-1 victory at the Technique Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday’s boss has previously said that he wouldn’t be going into details about player injuries, but he has confirmed that Palmer and Wilks will be in the group that head out to Murcia.

Most Popular

“ I want to say that I’m very happy with the staff,” he told The Star. “Because they’re working very hard to try and make sure the players recovery as fast as possible, but we’ll go together to Spain - it doesn’t matter who is injured or not. It’s a moment to stay together, and we have a chance to know more about each other.

But will all their absent players be back before the season officially gets underway early next month? Possibly.

“We’re trying,” the Owls replied when asked. “But we’ll see what happens, we’re going to try and give the best for them – to try and ensure that they can come back soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday’s first game comes around on August 4th when Southampton visit Hillsborough for the EFL’s curtain-raiser for 2023/24.

Related topics:Liam PalmerMallik WilksGeorge Byers