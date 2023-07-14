News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday well-beaten in Premier League friendly behind closed doors

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 in a preseason friendly by Premier League outfit, Burnley, on Friday afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men were one of the first teams in the county back for preseason following their impressive title-winning campaign in the Championship last time out, and they came out on top at their training ground this afternoon.

Scott Twine opened the scoring in the first minute, before Josh Brownhill made it two early in the second half. Dara Costelloe, a substitute for the hosts at Gawthorpe, rounded off the fixture with a third goal just a couple of minutes from time, and Wednesday have now drawn one, won one and lost one in their preparations for the 2023/23 campaign.

Though the line-ups haven’t been revealed, images on the Clarets website show that the likes of Cameron Dawson, Marvin Johnson, Reece James, Akin Famewo, Ciaran Brennan, Tyreeq Bakinson and Michael Smith were amongst those that featured.

Wednesday, along with Xisco and his newly-appointed technical team, will jet out to Spain on Saturday to begin a week-long warm weather camp in Murcia, and they have a game set up with Real Murcia on Tuesday night before an as-yet-uncofirmed encounter with Eldense on Friday morning.

