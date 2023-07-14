There’s no doubt as to the intention - and as stated by Sheffield Wednesday players already this summer, it’s something for Owls fans to look forward to.

“He wants to play attacking football and I’m sure the fans will be excited for that,” Michael Ihiekwe said.

“It’s about us as players trying to take in everything he says. It’s early days at the minute, but that’s why every training session is so important.”

‘He’ of course is new Wednesday boss Xisco, who has a clear track record for front-foot football at his previous clubs and has vowed to extend that record in the weeks and months ahead. Though he is not tied to any rigid system - he spoke of an intriguing ‘chameleon’ approach to tactics as he gets his teeth into his Owls squad - attacking intent is clear. It’s one of the central reasons he was chosen to take Wednesday forward, Dejphon Chansiri has said.

It’s been evident in the two pre-season games played in public so far, too. Variations based around a 4-1-4-1 set-up have seen players pulled into areas of the field they may not have operated in for some time and there have been periods of slick passing play.

A shift to a four-at-the-back is a removal from the overwhelming majority of matches played under previous manager Darren Moore and the presence of genuine wingers is one that has excited supporters.

Xisco has been unafraid to experiment. Marvin Johnson is no stranger to playing as a winger, but pushed high up the field he had great joy against Chesterfield cutting in from the right, something Wednesday fans have barely seen the converted wing-back do in his two years at S6.

Tyreeq Bakinson’s turn as a defender received praise as he dealt with the switch admirably and seemed to play the ball nicely out from the back - something his manager is clearly keen to build on.

These are early days in largely meaningless games - Wednesday’s win over the Spireites was completed as the fourth part of a gruelling two-day fitness programme - but there are signs of what the Spanish boss wants to do with his time at Hillsborough.