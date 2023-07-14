Sheffield Wednesday have taken a giant leap forward in their preparations for the season three weeks out from their Championship opener against Southampton.

Three backroom staff have now been officially unveiled as the squad and staff continue to press on with what has been a gruelling pre-season schedule.

The Owls jet off to Spain for warm weather training and a couple of friendlies this weekend.

And the official arrival of three staff members - all who have worked with new Owls boss Xisco Munoz previously - is a really positive step forward.

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of who the trio are and where they’ve worked before.

Miguel Muñoz - Assistant manager

Xisco’s brother comes across as an enthusiastic figure, active on social media and clearly excited by the opportunity he and the team have to work with at Wednesday.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday evening, Miguel wrote: “Excited to embark on this new challenge that is @swfc, a historic club in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Work, work and more work! Let’s go!”

He has an encouraging and burgeoning CV having worked at SD Huesca, Valencia and Gimnastic Tarragona, both as an analyst and in coaching.

Roberto Cuesta - First team coach

Cuesta is another close footballing ally of Xisco’s, with the Wednesday boss having brought him in from relative footballing obscurity to Georgia and Dinamo Tblisi, where the pair wrapped up a league title.

Known as an excellent coach who did the hard yards of his football education at the Universidad Camilo José Cela and the Royal Spanish Football Federation, from September 2017 the Spaniard worked for three years as a coach at the Marcet Football Academy in Barcelona, an academy that has spawned a number of pros and high-level coaches.

He joined Xisco at Tblisi before their hugely fruitful Watford spell and after they left London, Cuesta spent two years as assistant coach of Croatian side NK Istra 1961 under mainly his compatriot Gonzalo García.

Antonello Brambilla - Goalkeeping coach

A long career in goalkeeper coaching has been enjoyed by Brambilla, who most recently worked at French giants OM Marseille and alongside Spain international Pau López.

Before that came his Watford and Xisco connection, and previously a long association with the clubs of Italian goalkeeping legend and former Wolves boss Walter Zenga; from stints at Dinamo Bucharest to Palmero, Sampdoria and Cagliari. He also spent two years in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.