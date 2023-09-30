‘In this stadium…’ – ‘Greedy’ Sunderland boss wanted more in Sheffield Wednesday rout

Tony Mowbray says that a ‘greedy’ part of him would like to have seen Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday by more than three goals.

The Owls were beaten 3-0 on Friday evening in what will be one of the Black Cats’ most comfortable wins of the season, but they seemed to take their foot off the gas in the second half and their manager admits that he’d like to have seen them keep the pressure on.

No doubt thinking back to the Peterborough United comeback – which now feels a long time ago for Owls fans – Mowbray reflected on how a goal for the hosts could’ve changed things, but it all worked out for his side in the end.

"I think the third goal especially gives you that clarity,” he said. "But you always feel in this stadium that one goal (can change it) and you never know, so we talked about not giving them chances and it wasn’t until the last few minutes that they had any.

"We controlled the game but the greedy side of me has told them in there that I want even more goals, other teams need to feel that we can put our foot on the gas…

“The fast start gave us the platform to control the game with the ball, see how many men they would commit to the press and how we built.

"If anything we had to let them feel our threat more in the second half and be more clinical, score some more goals. We were happy to keep the ball which is OK because we controlled it but moving forward I would like other teams in this league to feel our threat, that if they get it wrong we are going to score.”