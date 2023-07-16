Sheffield Wednesday have decided to take out-of-contract defender, Ben Heneghan, with them on their Spanish preseason.

The Owls flew out to Alicante on Saturday afternoon to begin a week-long warm weather training camp, with new manager, Xisco, putting them through their paces for over an hour and a half on Sunday morning as they got things underway.

Heneghan was one of those present, with the defender still working his way back to fitness following a serious knee injury last season, and his presence would suggest that there is still a chance that he has the opportunity to stick around at Hillsborough for 2023/24 should he manage to impress the new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also good news for the Owls as both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks were seen doing ballwork once again as they get closer to full fitness, and fans will be hoping that they could potentially feature in one of the games down in Murcia next week.

Wednesday first face Real Murcia on Tuesday evening before taking on CD Eldense on Friday morning ahead of their return over the weekend. Both games will take place at Pinatar Arena, which lays on the border between Murcia and Valencia.

Xisco has also brought a whole host of youngsters with him to Spain, including Sean Fusire, Pierce Charles and Cian Flannery, as he assesses their levels before it is decided how much of a role they can play in the campaign ahead.

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments