Xisco Munoz explains technical team situation as Sheffield Wednesday talks continue

Xisco Munoz has suggested that he will be looking to bring his own staff at Sheffield Wednesday, but insists he’s looking forward to working with some already there.

Darren Moore’s exit last month didn’t just leave the Owls without a manager, with the coaching staff of Jamie Smith, Jimmy Shan, Simon Ireland and Adriano Basso all following him out of the door.

It leaves Wednesday a bit light with regards to their technical team this coming season, but Munoz says that he won’t just be relying on bringing in new faces as he begins his new project at Hillsborough.

Speaking during his first press conference the new Owls boss said, “I want to use people working in the club because they’re ready, and we also have our individual style… I can bring the staff I want, I can work with those in the club, and this is very nice.”

And when asked whether he already had some people in mind in terms of adding to his staff at S6, he replied, “We are now in the process, and we’ll wait to give you the exact names. But I’m very happy with what we have in our staff, and one of the important things for me is also what we’ve had before in the training ground. I think they have the commitment to try and improve our staff, and everybody wants to try and give their best for the game.”