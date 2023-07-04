Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion-winning defender lands new club after Owls exit

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jaden Brown, has wasted no time in finding a new club - with the wingback having signed for Lincoln City.

The 24-year-old played his part in the Owls’ promotion-winning campaign last time out, coming on to help complete the incredible play-off turnaround against Peterborough United as one of his final acts in blue and white.

It was confirmed last month that he would be moving on, though, when his contract expired, and now he’ll be looking to make his mark in League One with the Imps following the signing of a two-year contract with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to be here,” he told the club’s official website. “I want to come here and make an impact - it’s all about getting minutes at this stage in my career... The players in that role who have been here over the past few years have done well and pushed onto the Championship, I’m here to elevate my game in the same way. I like to chip in with goals and assists, I’m very attacking and always looking to get on the front foot.”

Meanwhile, his new head coach, Mark Kennedy, spoke of his delight at getting the ex-Owl on board, saying, “Jaden has all the attributes that we have been looking for in this position. He is quick, powerful, aggressive and will give us another dimension going forward, as Lasse did towards the end of last season on the opposite side of the pitch.