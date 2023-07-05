Sheffield Wednesday have a new manager, and today Xisco Munoz will be speaking to the media for the first time since his arrival.

The Spaniard met his Owls players on Wednesday morning following his arrival at the club, and at 1.30pm he kicks off his first press conference - speaking to the media about his move to S6 and his plans going forward.

We’ll be on hand right here to bring you the key points from the afternoon as he discusses his technical team, transfer plans, and what drew him to the club in the first place.

Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, is also on hand to talk about his decision to bring the former Watford boss on board.

Why Sheffield Wednesday?

XM: I’m very happy to be here, I’m with a massive club with massive fans and a big history... We’re thinking positive for the future, and for me it was important that it’s one of the historic clubs in the country. I didn’t think about it for a second when the Chairman called me.

Why is Munoz the right fit?

DC: I want to thank all the managers that I interviewed, they all had their own strengths and weaknesses - it was a very difficult decision... Xisco is ambitious, hungry and also plays attacking football. I took a few days to choose, looked at the strengths... We had many apply. I think he’s the best choice at the moment. Some people said I choose the cheap choice, but if that was the case I could’ve done it quicker... I think he’s going to improve our team for the future.

Chansiri on Moore’s exit

DC: Darren finished the job, there was no reason for me to change... But if we can’t agree then what can I do? That’s his choice. I did my best with what I can do.

Munoz on the future

XM: We need a new era, I don’t want to speak about what happened three weeks ago. Now I focus on my era, and I want the fans with us. We need positive things, and it’s important to forget what happened before. I want to speak about what we want, what we need, and what we try to give in the future... I know the Championship, I won promotion to the Premier League, but we have to work very hard. I need everybody.

What technical team will you be working with?

XM: I want to use people working in the club because they’re ready, and we also have our individual style… I can bring the staff I want, I can work with those in the club, and this is very nice.

What have you said to the players?