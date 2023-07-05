Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Liam Waldock, has begun his climb back towards the football league after being signed for an ‘undisclosed fee’.

The 22-year-old scored an impressive 17 goals from midfield last season following his exit from Hillsborough, and there has been talk for a while now that he may land a move on the back of his fine form.

Now, with the new campaign just around the corner, it has been confirmed that Alfreton Town have snapped him up after Billy Heath decided that he’d be a strong addition.

A statement from the club on Tuesday read, “Alfreton Town are delighted to announce the signing of Liam Waldock for an undisclosed fee from Gainsborough Trinity ahead of the 23/24 National League North Season… Liam will join the squad training this evening and you can see him alongside our 7 other new signings for the 1st time on Saturday when we welcome Chesterfield to the Impact Arena.”

Meanwhile, the player himself spoke of his excitement at stepping up to the National League North from the PitchingIn Northern Premier League.

"I’m very happy to sign at Alfreton Football Club,” he said. “I can’t wait to get going and show people what I can do. Coming to Alfreton is a great step in my career and a big opportunity to play in a tough league. I’ve had good chats with the manager and working with him I know he will improve my game. Hopefully this season we can build on the successes from last season and go one step further."