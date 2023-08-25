Wednesday are heading into a seven-day period that will see them face Cardiff City and Leeds United in the Championship, as well as Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup, and it’s vital that they see an upturn in results ahead of what will feel like a long international break otherwise.

Xisco’s men are yet to get on the board in the second tier having lost their first three games of the campaign, though on paper Cardiff probably offer up their best chance yet of changing that.

Despite their rough start, the Wednesday boss says that he has the full support of the club’s head honcho, and praised his players for their work on the training ground.

“The president is behind me,” he explained. “He knows exactly how I’m working, I know exactly the passion I give for the team, and he’s behind me 100%. This is the way that we try to focus.

“Of course the results are important, but I know how the people are working, and I’m sure the results are coming soon…

“Always he is ready to speak about everything, and he tries to help with all of the situations whenever I call him. I want to give him back the confidence he gave me, and this is important. We are working more, and know exactly what situation we’re in.