Xisco bemoans ‘bad luck’ after Momo Diaby’s Sheffield Wednesday debut injury

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Xisco, wouldn’t give any information regarding Momo Diaby’s injury – but did bemoan the bad luck of him getting injured on his debut.

The Star reported earlier this week that 26-year-old could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the damage sustained during the 1-0 defeat to Preston North End this weekend – the midfielder is expected to miss several weeks as he recovers.

Wedneday’s manager said that he didn’t want to reveal details of his ailment because he didn’t have permission from the player himself to do so, both with regards to what he has injured or how long it’ll be until he is back.

“We will see what happens exactly in this time,” Xisco told the media. "We will see how much time he is out for. We wish him all the best, and for him to come back faster. He did a very good performance in the last game and will have to see about his situation…

"Sometimes, it happens and for us, it’s important we have all the squad players ready. it was the first game and bad luck about his situation. Always, we have others in the squad ready, it’s not only him. When you have different players they have to give different solutions for every game.”